MULTAN - Funds worth Rs101 billion were utilised on differ­ent projects in the culturally rich region of south Punjab. This was disclosed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday. For south Punjab projects, a total of Rs126 billion has been released during the ongoing fiscal year.

He added that 80 percent of the released funds were spent on the projects. Overall, the govern­ment has earmarked Rs254 billion for 2,468 uplift schemes including nine mega projects. Another nine mega projects are also being started. Saqib stated that Rs3.40 billion were spent on Nishtar II. Similarly, 100 percent funds have also been spent at Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology. Rs1.50 billion on Uch Sharif Road to Ahmedpur East and Rs600 million at Shiekh Zaid Medical College had also been utilised.

Due to effective coordination among different de­partments working under south Punjab Secretari­at, the masses have started yielding benefits. The spending on different sectors is over 90 percent in­cluding local government, roads, and irrigation, he added. He instructed officers concerned to speed up the process of work so that the masses should avail maximum benefits as early as possible.