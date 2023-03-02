Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambas­sador Muhammad Sadiq has resigned from his po­sition and submitted his resignation to the prime minister who has accept­ed the resignation. “After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Represen­tative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on & focus on my personal pur­suits,” Sadiq announced this through twit­ter. Ambassador Sadiq said he was grate­ful to the PM and stakeholders for their wholehearted support of him as SAPM on Afghanistan. He visited Kabul last week with a high level Pakistan delegation head­ed by Defence Minister Kh Asif.