ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq has resigned from his position and submitted his resignation to the prime minister who has accepted the resignation. “After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on & focus on my personal pursuits,” Sadiq announced this through twitter. Ambassador Sadiq said he was grateful to the PM and stakeholders for their wholehearted support of him as SAPM on Afghanistan. He visited Kabul last week with a high level Pakistan delegation headed by Defence Minister Kh Asif.
