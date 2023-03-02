Share:

LAHORE - The sports events of Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Fun Race and Rustame-Punjab Dangal will be organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) as part of upcoming Jashan-e-Baharan festival scheduled to be held from March 10 to 12. In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday to review preparations of Jashan-eBaharan sports events. Addressing the meeting, the DG SBP said: “Rustam-ePunjab Dangal will be held at Punjab Stadium in which top wrestlers of the country will participate.

The Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will be of42km distance while Fun Race will be run for 1 & 5 km distance. “The aspiring participants of Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Fun Race will be registered at different prominent points of the city,” he added.