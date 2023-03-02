Share:

Top court directs caretaker govts to proactively provide all facilities to ECP for polls n Justice Mandokhail, Justice Shah writes dissenting notes n Constitutional responsibility under Section 57(1) of Election Act is to be discharged by President in case Assembly is not dissolved by Governor: SC.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a 3-2 verdict Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

The verdict was an­nounced by a five-mem­ber bench headed by Chief Justice, Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Jus­tice Munib Akhtar, Jus­tice Jamal Khan Man­dokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court reserved its ver­dict yesterday in the suo motu proceed­ings regarding the an­nouncement of a date for elections in Pun­jab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail wrote dis­senting notes.

The majority order directed the Election Commission of Paki­stan to use its utmost efforts to immediate­ly propose, a date to the President and the KP Governor to comply with the 90-day dead­line, stipulated by the Constitution. “If such a course is not available, then the Election Com­mission shall in like manner propose a date for the holding of the poll that deviates to the barest minimum from the 90-day deadline.”

The federal govern­ment was asked, on an immediate and urgent basis, forthwith provide the ECP with all such facilities, personnel and securi­ty as it may require for the holding of the general elections. The court said it is the duty of the provincial governments, act­ing under the caretaker cabinets, to pro­actively provide all aid and assistance as may be required by the Election Com­mission. The duty cast upon the author­ities as set out in Section 50 of the 2017 Act must also be discharged forthwith and proactively.

The order said that since the general election on a dissolution of a Provincial Assembly has to be held within a time period stipulated by the Constitution, the President or the Governor must dis­charge the constitutional responsibility of appointing a date for the said election swiftly and without any delay and within the shortest time possible.

It noted that in ordinary circumstanc­es the general election to the Punjab As­sembly ought to be held on 09.04.2023, the date announced by the President. However, on account of the delay in the emergence of the date for the holding of the general election, it may not be possi­ble to meet the 90-day deadline stipulat­ed by the Constitution.

The Court declared the President or­der dated 20-02-23 with regard to the appointment of the date for holding of KP Assembly constitutionally invalid and set aside it, but affirmed the Presi­dent’s order for giving date for the elec­tion of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces were dissolved on 14.01.2023 and 18.01.2023 respectively. In both cas­es, the then Chief Ministers tendered ad­vice to their respective Governors under Article 112(1) of the Constitution. In the case of the Punjab Province the Gover­nor chose not to act on the said advice so that the Assembly stood dissolved on the expiry of 48 hours. In the case of the KPK Province, the Governor did act on the ad­vice and made an order dissolving the Assembly, on 18.01.2023.

The court declared that where the As­sembly is dissolved by an order of the Governor, the constitutional responsi­bility of appointing a date for the gener­al election is the Governor under Article 105. However, in situations where the Assembly is not dissolved by an order of the Governor, the constitutional re­sponsibility of appointing a date for the general election that must follow is to be discharged by the President as pro­vided in terms of Section 57(1) of the Election Act.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jus­tice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, in their joint dissenting note, agreed with the or­ders of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah dated 23.02.2023, and dismissed the petitions of the Speak­ers Punjab and KP and dropped the suo motu proceedings.

They said that hearing the case under Article 184(3) of the constitution is not maintainable as the same constitution­al and legal issues seeking the same re­lief are pending and being deliberated upon by the respective Provincial High Courts in Lahore and Peshawar, without there being any inordinate delay in the conduct of the proceedings before them.

“There is no justification to invoke our extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 184(3) to initiate suo motu pro­ceedings or entertain petitions un­der Article 184(3) of the Constitution, as a single Bench of the Lahore High Court has already decided the matter in favour of the petitioner before the said High Court vide judgment dated 10.02.2023 and the said judgment is still in the field. The intra court appeals (ICAs) filed against the said judgment are pending before the Division Bench of the Lahore High Court (and none of the said petitioners has approached this Court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution),” said the note.

They said that there is no inordinate delays in the proceedings pending be­fore the High Courts, in fact the instant proceedings have unnecessarily delayed the matter before the High Courts. How­ever, considering the importance of the matter we expect that the respective High Courts shall decide the matters pending before them within three work­ing days from today (Wednesday).