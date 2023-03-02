Share:

Islamabad administration on Thursday slapped section 144 near the courts located in the federal capital, amid security concerns.

As per the spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Police, the protests near the courts situated in the federal capital have been banned and only concerned lawyers and journalists will be allowed to visit the courts.

The step has been taken in the wake of security threats and the people have been advised to call 15 Pukaar helpline if they witness any suspicious activity in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.