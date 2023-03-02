Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officials of the Ministry of Defence Production on Wednesday briefed the sub-committee of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation about the rules under which the autonomous bodies are performing their functions.

The meeting of sub-committee was held here at Parliament House here with Senator Ali Zafar as its convener.

The sub-committee was briefed by the officials of the Ministry of Defence Production about the rules under which the autonomous bodies are performing their functions. Rehan Saleem, Joint Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, apprised the committee that six autonomous bodies are working under Defence Production Division which include Pakistan Ordnance Factories Board, Heavy Industries Taxila Board, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation.

The committee was told that the rules for Pakistan Ordnance Factory Board have not been formulated yet and it was following the SOPs to carry out their usual duties. However, service rules for Heavy Industries Taxila Board and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board have been formulated and consultation is going on for the formulation of the financial rules for the said boards, he added.

Senator Ali Zafar remarked that the aim of this sub-committee is to provide assistance to autonomous bodies in drafting rules and directed the Ministry of Defence and Defence Production to provide all necessary documents and ensure presence of the representatives of autonomous bodies in the next meeting. He also suggested that the Ministry of Law and Justice should provide the framework to the committee for the formulation of rules.

The meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai, Joint Secretary for Ministry of Defence Production Rehan Saleem, Additional Draftsman for Ministry of Law and Justice Jam Muhammad Aslam. Other concerned officers of the relevant departments were also in attendance.