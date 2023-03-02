Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged President Arif Alvi to apolo­gise to the nation for the alleged unconstitutional order regard­ing polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provincial assem­blies. PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change de­manded an apology from President Arif Alvi for vio­lating the constitutional authority “By withdrawing the announcement of election dates in Punjab and KP, the President proved that he had issued an un­constitutional order,” Sherry Rehman tweeted. She added that the President’s lawyer himself “admitted” that Arif Alvi “exceeded his constitutional powers.” “Clearly, the President did not have the constitution­al authority to give a date for the elections,” Sherry Rehman said. She said just withdrawing the decision was not enough. “The President should apologize for his unconstitutional action,” she asserted. The PPP leader said even before this order “he had dissolved National Assembly on the unconstitutional advice of Imran Khan.” She further said: “Arif Alvi should be­have as president, not PTI general secretary or Tiger Force member. He is sitting in a constitutional posi­tion, his position does not allow for partiality.” Sherry Rehman said such decisions and actions were de­signed only to protect Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s politics and make Arif Alvi a contro­versial president. “He should sit in the constitutional position and uphold constitution, not Imran Khan,” Sherry contended. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and So­cial Protection Faisal Kundi reacted to Imran Khan’s speech and said that a “liar sits on television with a false story and tries to spread evil and mischief.”