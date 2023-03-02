Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has called for the dissolution of the national and Sindh assem­blies to ensure general elections in the centre and all federating units at the same time.

The PDM and the PPP should sacrifice their governments in the national interest, he said in a statement from Mansoorah on Wednesday. In the prevailing economic situation, he added, separate polls in two provinces and then in the centre and Sindh would not be affordable to the national exchequer. General elec­tions instead of polls in two prov­inces could only bring stability, he said. Haq demanded the Election Commission complete local body polls in Karachi. He said the PPP’s provincial government should not interfere with results. He said the mayor of Karachi would be from the Jamaat-e-Islami, warn­ing the Sindh government against stealing people’s mandate.

The JI chief demanded the government release the Gwadar Right Movement leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and others detained under illegal cases. He said the government should not push the people of Balochistan to the wall. Holding the PDM, the PPP and the PTI equally respon­sible for economic, political and constitutional crises, he said the ruling parties failed to fulfil their responsibility for public is­sues. He said the JI watched the politics of so-called big parties closely and also entered into al­liances with a few of them in the past for the sake of the country. The JI, he said, reached the con­clusion that politics was busi­ness and game for the major political players. Therefore, he added, the JI had decided to stay away from them in future.