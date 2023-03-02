QUETTA - Sohbatpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ali inaugurated the digital census here on Wednesday. District Coordinator Muhammad Qasim Nawaz and Supervisor Hafiz Muhammad Imran Gola gave a briefing to the regarding the census. While talking to media, the DC announced the commencement of the 7th population and housing census and urged people to ensure the presence of a member or the head of the household for registering all household members. “The census is a national duty,” he said, adding that security had been provided to the census teams for ensuring that the registration process is completed without interruption.
Staff Reporter
March 02, 2023
