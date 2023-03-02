HYDERABAD - Speakers at an international conference have emphasised the need for the formation of an effective strategy to meet the challenges of climate change, which caused heavy losses of life and property in Pakistan. They emphasised this while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference on “Integrated flood management under changing climate scenario” organized by the US-Pakistan Centre of Advance Study in Water of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology.
Share:
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 02, 2023
Share: