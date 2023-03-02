Share:

Swabi - On Wednesday, a large number of students, academics, and book lovers flocked to the first day of a two-day book fair organised by Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The GIK Institute’s central library at the new academic block hosted the fair.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pro-Rectors, faculty members, and students, as well as Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, of GIK Institute.

Prof Khalid, who was accompanied by the heads of various faculties and departments, visited all stalls, exchanged views with suppliers, expressed great interest in various engineering disciplines, and directed the library staff to purchase them.

Suppliers from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi have set up stalls and are offering books at a reasonable discount to students and academics.

Prof Khalid stated that the book fair was held to promote reading culture among students and that similar fairs would be held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute in the future.