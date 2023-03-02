Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday demanded the court to conduct hearing of Tyrian White case on day-to-day basis as the PTI chairman was us­ing delaying tactics instead of fac­ing the case. Addressing a press conference, he said that an affida­vit was submitted in the court declaring the aunt of Tyrian White as her guardian but Imran Khan had now challenged the jurisdiction of the court instead of facing the case about it. In both aspects of this par­ticular case, Attaullah Tarar viewed that Imran Khan would be disqualified because he had concealed facts being a public figure as information about kids was necessary to be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Rev­enue before contesting the elections. During the trials against PML-N leadership in past, Tarar said that the hearing of the case was conducted on day to day basis but Imran Khan had been escaping to face the court by using delaying tactics. “Appear be­fore the court, if you have nothing to hide and if you are ‘Sadiq and Amin’ he said. He questioned, “Why the jurisdiction of the court is challenged by Imran Khan, if he has nothing to hide”. He asked Imran Khan to argue the case on the merit and not to chal­lenge the jurisdiction of the court about hearing this particular case. He said that Sita White was brave lady, who had fought a case in the Los Angeles court for the rights of Tyrian White with all evidences