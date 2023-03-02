Share:

In the early hours on Monday, February 06, 2023, parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria were jolted by a catastrophic earthquake of 7.8 magnitude. It was followed by an aftershock of about the same magnitude causing havoc in central and southern Turkey and western Syria. People were caught by this dreadful catastrophe in their sleep on a cold winter morning. The jolts were so strong that hundreds of buildings were razed to the ground leading to a massive loss of life and property. Until now only three days have passed and there are more than 12000 confirmed dead. The number is likely to rise more.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Turkey and Syria. People are forced to live in makeshift camps or under open skies in bone-chilling cold. While aid is pouring in from all over the world in Turkey, the situation in Syria is worrisome. The earthquake has ruined what was left of a ten-year-long civil war, it is very difficult to send in aid. The world already seems to have forgotten the plight of the people in Syria who are suffering from the ongoing proxy war between the world powers. The UN must come up with a way to provide much need aid quickly and effectively to the earthquake-stricken people in Syria. It is unfortunate that people who already were suffering immensely have been struck by another tragedy. We must do everything in our means to help the people who not only lost their loved ones but also lost all their belongings. May Allah have mercy on everyone.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.