LAHORE - Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab and Potohar region during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period. Few heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and north Balochistan. Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm snow over hills is expected in Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Swat, Balakot, Kohistan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.
Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2023
