LAHORE - Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is likely in Balo­chistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islam­abad, upper/central Punjab and Potohar region during the next 24 hours, according to the Paki­stan Meteorological Department (PMD). Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period. Few heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and north Balochistan. Cloudy weather is ex­pected in most parts of the coun­try. In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm snow over hills is expected in Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Swat, Bal­akot, Kohistan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.