Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations since its inception. However, the last time Pakistan restricted trade with India was after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan’s trade policies with India are outdated. Instead of direct trade we purchase Indian products through third countries like Dubai and Singapore which costs us more.

Last year’s floods triggered by monsoon’s torrential rains wreaked havoc within our country. In this critical situation, international aid agencies requested to allow them to bring faster aid supplies to the affected through the Indian border. But the government did not allow them for relief operations.

Hostilities like in Kashmir and other factors are the main reasons for restricting trade. Through direct trade, it can promote peace and act as confidence-building measure, which could lead to a better, less hostile environment and can resume bilateral dialogue on the decades-old Kashmir dispute. It can also promote domestic prosperity, counter domestic problems, promote harmony and bring internal stability.

Pakistan faces huge economic problems, especially dependence on international financial institutions. Trade with India can save our foreign exchanges. Like, in 2004, it was estimated that Pakistan could save $110 million a year if it directly bought tea from India rather than Kenya or other sources. Through trade, our geographical proximity can promote cultural affinity with the people of both countries because we share so much same. Trade will lead to improved welfare, cheaper commodities, lower transportation costs, and greater government revenue. Trade will also enhance both countries’ prospects for peace and prosperity. As the French Economist Frederic Bastiat said, “When goods do not cross borders, soldiers do.”

ABDUL NASIR NICHARI,

Balochistan.