ISlAMABAD - The earthquake in Turkey which resulted in huge loss of precious lives is a great tragedy of our times. Words are not enough to express sorrow and grief over the natural disaster. At the same time, it is a wakeup call for learning lesson for all those countries where substandard construction material is used and standards are not fully enforced. Pakistan is one of those countries where there is no proper check on production and sale of substandard construction material especially steel bars. PAlSP has been exhorting the concerned from time to time to curb use, production and sale of substandard steel. Almost 50 percent of steel available in market is of sub-standard quality.

This substandard steel makes its way for usage in major infrastructure projects as well which poses risk for our future generations. Powerful earthquakes kill people, but they could be deadlier in countries where building standards and regulations are not enforced.

Turkiye earthquake is raising questions that whether the natural disasters impact is worsened by human negligence. As Turk government alleged property developers and standards enforcing agencies for the massive destruction. According to media reports, it is found that the major causes of building collapse were use of poor quality and substandard construction material. Also the building codes were not followed and law enforcement agencies kept their eyes closed on the malpractices.

As Pakistan lies in high seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes and natural disasters so we have to be more cautious. PAlSP warns that the risk of structural failure of the project continues to pose a threat to the lives of hundreds of people who utilize buildings constructed with substandard material without having knowledge about it. Presently, many new buildings are unsafe due to use of substandard steel and construction materials, poor construction techniques, bribery, and blindfolded authorities.

These factors are responsible for taking the very lives of so many and destroying so many families forever. It is true we cannot stop natural disaster but at the same time we cannot blame fate for everything. We must be better prepared, and enforce rules and Pakistan standards in letter and spirit to deal with such disasters in the future. PAlSP appeals to all concerned that we should never forget the 2005 earthquake when Pakistan faced almost same situation like Turkiye. At that time, major infrastructure damage was witnessed especially in Balakot, Kashmir and luxury Margalla Towers apartment complex in Islamabad where buildings/ infrastructure came crashing down due to faulty construction resulting in the loss of various innocent lives and numerous injuries.

According to a research study conducted by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2005, one of the major factors for collapse of buildings which was identified was the usage of substandard steel. We need to learn from our experiences and take urgent measure to secure our future generations from such loss and to avoid a repeat of such disasters in the future. We have to be better-prepared and better-equipped to deal with such disasters in the future.

The laws and standards are very clear but unfortunately are not being implemented. According to experts, it is imperative that building codes are formulated on a priority basis to ensure that tragedies do not occur again. It is our duty to hold the wrongdoers accountable before the law. Experts say it could be a recipe for another disaster if safety steps are sacrificed in the race to build. To overcome the situation everyone has to play its role by prioritizing public interest and safety first.

In order to secure future generations and infrastructure PAlSP suggested that government should take urgent measures to curb the sale and purchase of substandard material. Also, the law enforcing authorities have to ensure the enforcement of building codes and use of quality material in construction through enforcement of Pakistan Standards by PSQCA in letter and spirit.

This is only possible if all the companies get registered with PSQCA and at the same time, PSQCA is made more effective. At this point in time, PSQCA is the most ineffective body with no teeth to bite the wrong doers due to weak/ poor PSQCA act and due to failure of enforcement on the part of the body. For the last one year, PSQCA is headed by adhoc/ officiating DG and Ministry of Science and Technology has not appointed any full time dG of PSQCA to steer the organization effectively. For the efficiency and proper functionality of PSQCA there is need to appoint a full-time capable Head/ dG is mandatory, to take responsibility of organization and take urgent needful measure to enforce the PSQCA standards and laws/ act in letter and spirit and put a permanent stop to the production and distribution of substandard steel products.