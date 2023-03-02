Share:

LAHORE - Two important matches of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square will be played today (Thursday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. In the first match of the day, Remounts will take on DS Polo at 2:30 pm while in the second match of the day, HN Polo will face Master Paints at 3:30 pm. The two-week high-goal tournament of the Jinnah Polo Fields has now reached an exciting stage.

The first pool stage matches were played between eight teams, after which BN Polo won all three matches from Pool A and secured the first position. Master Paints/Newage won two matches and secured second position, Remounts won one match to secure the third position while HN Polo could not win any match. From Pool B, FG Polo won all three matches and got first position, Diamond Paints won two out of three matches to secure second, Master Paints won one match to earn the third position while DS Polo could not register a single victory.