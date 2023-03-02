Lahore - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will now issue the schedule of admissions to nursing colleges. No public or private sector nursing college in Punjab will be able to conduct B.Sc Nursing admissions before the notification of the schedule by the university. Violating college will be fined Rs. one million. Moreover, biometric attendance has also been made mandatory for BSc nursing students.
In addition, UHS will take legal action against institutions offering part-time nursing programmes and police FIRs will be registered against such institutions. These decisions were taken in the 31st meeting of the UHS Board of Studies Nursing, on Wednesday, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The heads of 47 affiliated nursing colleges from across Punjab participated in the meeting. On this occasion, UHS VC said that some private nursing colleges were admitting children without the permission and affiliation of the university, which was a complete violation of the law. He said that the university had decided to adopt a strict policy in this regard. In the meeting, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG Nursing Punjab to recommend a schedule and eligibility criteria for BSc nursing admissions. The committee will submit the admission schedule and eligibility criteria within 10 days which will be notified after the approval of the Punjab government.
MINISTER ORDERS INTERNAL AUDIT OF PILAC
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Wednesday ordered an internal audit of the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) for the last two years. The Minister visited the PILAC along with Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, he presided over a meeting regarding performance review of the department. Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting. Amir Mir directed to contact PEMRA to get the status of semi-commercial radio station for PILAC FM 95. The Minister said that semi-commercial status would make the radio station financially self-sufficient