Lahore - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will now issue the schedule of admissions to nurs­ing colleges. No public or private sector nurs­ing college in Punjab will be able to conduct B.Sc Nursing admissions before the notification of the schedule by the university. Violating college will be fined Rs. one million. Moreover, biometric at­tendance has also been made mandatory for BSc nursing students.

In addition, UHS will take legal action against in­stitutions offering part-time nursing programmes and police FIRs will be registered against such institutions. These decisions were taken in the 31st meeting of the UHS Board of Studies Nurs­ing, on Wednesday, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore. The heads of 47 affiliated nursing colleges from across Punjab participated in the meeting. On this occa­sion, UHS VC said that some private nursing col­leges were admitting children without the permis­sion and affiliation of the university, which was a complete violation of the law. He said that the uni­versity had decided to adopt a strict policy in this regard. In the meeting, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG Nursing Punjab to recommend a schedule and eligibility criteria for BSc nursing admissions. The committee will sub­mit the admission schedule and eligibility criteria within 10 days which will be notified after the ap­proval of the Punjab government.

MINISTER ORDERS INTERNAL AUDIT OF PILAC

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Wednesday ordered an internal audit of the Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (PILAC) for the last two years. The Minister visited the PILAC along with Secretary Information and Cul­ture Ali Nawaz Malik, he presided over a meeting regarding performance review of the department. Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers attended the meeting. Amir Mir directed to contact PEMRA to get the status of semi-commercial radio station for PILAC FM 95. The Minister said that semi-commercial status would make the radio station financially self-sufficient