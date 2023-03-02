Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States embassy in Pakistan yesterday paid tribute to Mother of the Nation Fatima Jinnah. “For #WomensHistoryMonth 2023, we are highlighting the contributions of Pakistani women throughout history,” the US embassy tweeted. It added: “Fatima Jinnah known as “Mother of the Nation” was co-founder of the Pakistan Women’s Association and helped settle women migrants in the newly formed country.”

Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate and honour the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. Observed annually in the United States in March, Women’s History Month serves as a reminder of the important role women have played in shaping society and our world.

It is when we hold our Influential Women Awards to celebrate local women changemakers. The first observance of Women’s History Month can be traced back to the early 20th century when a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to society was held in the United States. In 1980, the celebration was expanded to a month-long event, which has been observed annually ever since.

Throughout Women’s History Month, events and activities are held across the country to celebrate and educate people about the significant role women have played in shaping society and shaping our world. Schools, libraries, and community organizations often host events that focus on women’s achievements and contributions including lectures, workshops, and exhibits. One of the key aspects of Women’s History Month is highlighting the achievements of women in a wide range of fields, from science and technology to politics and the arts.