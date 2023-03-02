Share:

LAHORE - Wapda and Army players dominated the first day of the Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship 2023 being organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx Sports at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. According to information made available here Wednesday, in the morning session Pool-A (men’s category), Wapda thumped Sindh 3-0. Nasir Iqbal thrashed Muhammad Ali 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 while Noor Zaman beat Huraira Zafar 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 and Farhan Mehboob overcame Abdul Basit 11-5, 11-4, 11-5. In the Pool-B (men’s category), Army routed Navy 3-0.

Ashab Irfan defeated Anas Khan 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, Hamza Khan beat Awais Younas 11-6, 11- 7, 11-5 while Fahim Ahmed toppled Noor Zaman 11-5, 11-7, 11-2. In the evening session Pool-A (men’s category), Punjab thrashed Balochistan 3-0. Khaqan Malik beat Jahanzaib Yousuf 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, Anaz Ali Shah beat Mazah Ali 11- 2, 11-7, 11-3 while Shoaib Hassan beat Abdul Waqar 11-8, 11-7, 11- 9. In Pool-B (men’s category), KPK outpaced Navy 3-0. Mutahir Ali beat Anas Khan 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11- 8, Shehzad Khan beat Awais Younus 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 while Nasir Khan beat Syed Saad 11-2, 11-3, 11-4. In women’s category, Army trounced Punjab 3-0. Marium Malik edged past Rushna Mehboob 11-13, 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 while Noor ul Huda beat Fajar Hamid 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 and Sana Bahadur beat Tayyaba Abbas 11-3, 11-5, 11-4.