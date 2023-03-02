Share:

SWABI - The Chal Foundation, which was established in the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, has provided wheelchairs to 100 disabled people (BKMC- MTI).

According to Aizaz Khan, the manager of Chal Foundation, the ICRC initially provided 100 wheelchairs to disabled people. He stated that the wheelchairs are distributed to disabled people who are registered with the Chal Foundation or who are receiving treatment here. The administration praised the Chal Foundation’s work in providing prosthetic limbs to the disabled.