GUJRANWALA - A group of three robbers alleged­ly robbed a family and then gang raped a woman and her daugh­ter in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

According to police, robbers entered a house in Aroop area of Gujranwala and looted the family of their cash and jewel­lery. They later allegedly tied the men of the family with ropes and raped the mother and her daughter. Police con­cerned have registered a case and launched a search to arrest alleged robbers.