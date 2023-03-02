Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi claimed comfortable victory against Karachi Kings in the 17th encounter of the HBL PSL 8 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. After Muhammad Amir had cleaned up the entire top-order in 2.2 overs, superb half-centuries by Haseebullah Khan, the HBL PSL debutant, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell instilled believe in the Peshawar Zalmi camp that they could make a comeback.

It was due to their sensible and powerful batting performances that Peshawar succeeded in posting a decent total of 197-5 on the board in 20 overs. Haseebullah’s sparkling 50 off 29 was studded with four fours and three sixes – two off them hit off the same Imad Wasim over – and played a crucial role in helping Peshawar Zalmi recover as the wicketkeeper from Pishin stitched 82 runs for the third wicket with KohlerCadmore.

By the time Haseebullah was dismissed – in the 10th over off Tabraiz Shamsi – Peshawar Zalmi had 84 runs on the board. Powell then smashed 64 off 34 with the help of six fours and four sixes with Kohler-Cadmore, 56 not out off 45, continuing to play a supporting role.

The overseas pair added 85 runs and Powell’s sparkling show earned him player of the match. Karachi Kings put up a belowpar show in the run chase. Matthew Wade scored 53 off 41 and remained in the middle till the 12th over but the opener failed to get support from the other end.

Adam Rossington, playing his maiden PSL match, scored 15 off eight and fell to Azmatullah Omarzai, who took 3-28, in the fourth over. From 40 for one, Karachi Kings had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion for 95 when Wade was bowled by Mujeeb ur Rehman. Imad fought back with 57 not out in 30 balls, hitting as many as 10 fours and a six, but by then it was all too late for Karachi Kings. Aamir Jamal finished with 3-43 – following wickets of Aamer Yamin and Tabraiz Shamsi on consecutive balls.

His figures were worsened by an Imad onslaught in the 18th over that saw him getting spanked for five fours. With this win, Peshawar Zalmi have made it two in two over Karachi Kings this season after they edged out in a thriller by two runs earlier in the tournament.