1.062m kids administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD - As many as 1,062,150 [1.062 million] children have been administered anti-polio drops during the four days campaign in the district.
At least 276,132 children were given an anti-polio vaccine on 4th day of the campaign. This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Friday. The officers of relevant departments were also present.
AWARENESS WALK ON WORLD CIVIL DEFENCE DAY HELD
In collaboration with the district administration and the district Civil Defence Department, an awareness walk was held to mark the ‘World Civil Defence Day’, here on Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan led the walk. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, in charge District Emergency Operational Centre Mohammad Sadiq and other officers, volunteers, girl guides and civil society participated in the walk which was held from District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar.
The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the need, importance and usefulness of civil defence, while the machinery and equipment used in emergency relief operations were also exhibited in the district council premises.
Talking to the media, the ADC said that civil defence training is a great human service and the purpose of celebrating the day was the determination to keep the civil defense system strong. He said it had been made stronger and more active by introducing innovations in this system over the years in the district. It is imperative that every individual should be aware of the principles of civil defence and safety measures, he added.
Earlier, the ADC also visited the exhibition in which the equipment used in relief activities was kept for public awareness, They included bomb disposal robot, bullet proof Jacket, bullet proof helmet, folding stretcher, metal detectors, gas mask, exclusive detectors, , electric torch, drill, cutter, life jacket, flame cutter, jumping sheet, life ring and other items of firefighting and rescue operation.
RAMAZAN PACKAGE:ARRANGEMENTS FOR FOOD ITEMS DISTRIBUTION REVIEWED
Arrangements for distribution of ration including food items among the deserving people, under the Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan, were reviewed by a committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Friday.
The commissioner said the third party verification would be made of distribution of ration among families, registered under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the monitoring report would be submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
He directed the deputy commissioners to distribute ration fairly only among deserving persons as there should be no complaint in that regard. He ordered for imparting training to the staff engaged in the distribution process regarding delivery through mobile app.
Meanwhile, the commissioner attended a video-link meeting, chaired by Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.
ALLAMA IQBAL LIBRARYRE-OPENED
The historic Allama Iqbal Library was reopened on Friday after completion of renovation process.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah inaugurated the library and appreciated the renovation work, which had been completed according to the modern age with huge funds.
He went to different rooms of the library and said that now the book readers would feel comfortable while reading on the premises.