1.062m kids administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD - As many as 1,062,150 [1.062 million] children have been administered anti-polio drops during the four days cam­paign in the district.

At least 276,132 children were giv­en an anti-polio vaccine on 4th day of the campaign. This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Com­mittee held with Deputy Commission­er Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Friday. The officers of relevant de­partments were also present.

AWARENESS WALK ON WORLD CIVIL DEFENCE DAY HELD

In collaboration with the district administration and the district Civil Defence Department, an awareness walk was held to mark the ‘World Civil Defence Day’, here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan led the walk. Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, in charge District Emergency Operational Centre Mo­hammad Sadiq and other officers, vol­unteers, girl guides and civil society participated in the walk which was held from District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the need, importance and useful­ness of civil defence, while the machin­ery and equipment used in emergency relief operations were also exhibited in the district council premises.

Talking to the media, the ADC said that civil defence training is a great human service and the purpose of celebrating the day was the determi­nation to keep the civil defense sys­tem strong. He said it had been made stronger and more active by introduc­ing innovations in this system over the years in the district. It is imperative that every individual should be aware of the principles of civil defence and safety measures, he added.

Earlier, the ADC also visited the ex­hibition in which the equipment used in relief activities was kept for public awareness, They included bomb dis­posal robot, bullet proof Jacket, bullet proof helmet, folding stretcher, metal detectors, gas mask, exclusive detec­tors, , electric torch, drill, cutter, life jacket, flame cutter, jumping sheet, life ring and other items of firefighting and rescue operation.

RAMAZAN PACKAGE:ARRANGEMENTS FOR FOOD ITEMS DISTRIBUTION REVIEWED

Arrangements for distribution of ra­tion including food items among the deserving people, under the Rama­zan package during the holy month of Ramazan, were reviewed by a commit­tee meeting chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed, here on Friday.

The commissioner said the third party verification would be made of distribution of ration among families, registered under Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) and the moni­toring report would be submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He directed the deputy commis­sioners to distribute ration fairly only among deserving persons as there should be no complaint in that regard. He ordered for imparting training to the staff engaged in the distribution process regarding delivery through mobile app.

Meanwhile, the commissioner at­tended a video-link meeting, chaired by Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

ALLAMA IQBAL LIBRARYRE-OPENED

The historic Allama Iqbal Library was reopened on Friday after comple­tion of renovation process.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah in­augurated the library and appreciated the renovation work, which had been completed according to the modern age with huge funds.

He went to different rooms of the library and said that now the book readers would feel comfortable while reading on the premises.