20 unregistered motorcycles impounded

SARGODHA - The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregis­tered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.

The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate citizens about the traffic rules, on the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Mu­hammad Faisal Kamran.

During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 20 mo­torcycles and 15 three-wheelers which were found unregistered or ply­ing on roads without number-plates.

The DSP Traffic said the operation would continue to control traffic prob­lems and overcome road accidents.

18 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED

The Sargodha police arrested 18 al­leged criminals during a crackdown, here on Friday.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Ra­faqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police recovered 290-litre li­quor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of ru­pees from the dacoits.

LIGHT RAIN TURNSWEATHER COLD

Light rain and winds on Friday brought a pleasant change and weath­er become cold here in Sargodha city.

The local Meteorological Office has forecast more rain in the city in next 24 hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21 de­grees centigrade and 15 degrees centi­grade respectively,said in a statement.

200-KG UNHEALTHYMEAT DISCARDED

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on slaughter houses and meat shops on Friday to check selling of substandard meat in the district.

According to a spokesperson, a team raided at a meat shop situated near Yousaf Park, Chak No 43-NB and dis­carded 400-kg unhealthy meat.

The PFA team got registered a case against owner of the meat shop.