20 unregistered motorcycles impounded

SARGODHA - The district traffic police on Friday launched a crackdown on unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.
The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate citizens about the traffic rules, on the directives of District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran.
During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 20 motorcycles and 15 three-wheelers which were found unregistered or plying on roads without number-plates.
The DSP Traffic said the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.
18 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED
The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Friday.
Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.
The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from the dacoits.
LIGHT RAIN TURNSWEATHER COLD
Light rain and winds on Friday brought a pleasant change and weather become cold here in Sargodha city.
The local Meteorological Office has forecast more rain in the city in next 24 hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21 degrees centigrade and 15 degrees centigrade respectively,said in a statement.
200-KG UNHEALTHYMEAT DISCARDED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on slaughter houses and meat shops on Friday to check selling of substandard meat in the district.
According to a spokesperson, a team raided at a meat shop situated near Yousaf Park, Chak No 43-NB and discarded 400-kg unhealthy meat.
The PFA team got registered a case against owner of the meat shop.