Saturday, March 02, 2024
2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo ends at GCWUF

Agencies
March 02, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  The 2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo concluded at the Government Col­lege Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Friday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest at the event. Chair­man Higher Education Commission Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad was also present. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli informed about the aims and objectives of holding Job Fair & Industrial Expo at the varsity.

The commissioner showed keen interest in the technical sessions and the stalls set up by various in­dustrial and teaching departments. She urged the student to focus on re­search based study and they would be encouraged. The commissioner hailed the GCWUF for organising a successful job fair and expo and distributed certificates and shields among the participants. A souvenir was also presented to the commis­sioner and the vice chancellor.

