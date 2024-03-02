7th Women of the World event to open at Alhamra on Saturday

LAHORE - The 7th Women of the World (WOW) event would unfold at Alhamra under the resonant theme ‘Sakhiyan’ on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The two-day event is being organised with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council, British Council and various other institutions, said a spokesperson, here on Friday. The festival transcends boundaries, weaving a narrative that celebrates the greatness of women and their timeless contribution to societal beauty. Panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions would be part of the festival, besides captivating performances, thought-provoking dialogue, and interactive sessions. Children’s films, open-door performances, food stalls, and veggie activities would add other dimensions to the cultural odyssey.