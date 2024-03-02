AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR - Like the rest of the world, International Civil Defense Day was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday with the renewal of the pledge to frustrate every threat of the enemies of the motherland and remain shoulder to shoul­der with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in peace and war, when required. Special ceremo­nies were held to mark the Day in all 10 districts of AJK, including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, as well as Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, and other stations under the auspices of the AJK Civil Defense Department to observe the day. In Mirpur, a major ceremony to observe the day was held under the auspices of the local Civil Defense Department with the coordination of the District Administration.

‘The commemoration of International Civil De­fense Day every year renews the entry into force of the ICDI’s constitution as an inter-governmen­tal organization in 1972 with the two major ob­jectives of serving for the safety and security of the masses both in peace and war times in case of any eventuality, besides other nation-building institutions’, said speakers while addressing the ceremony held here on Friday to mark the day. Besides the civil defense volunteers, the volun­teers of the popular 1122 rescue service, work­ers of the PWD, Highways, Electricity, Informa­tion, Health, and Education departments, as well as the school’s students, presented practical demonstrations of civil defense on this occasion, besides holding walks to mark the day.