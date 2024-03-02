Alvi for enhanced coop between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing cooperation be­tween the supreme audit institu­tions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan for sharing best auditing practic­es to enhance transparency and fi­nancial accountability.

He said that public sector ac­counting was a critical compo­nent of financial management within government organisations that helped ensure transparency and accountability in government spending.

The President expressed these views while talking to the visit­ing Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azer­baijan, Vugar Gulmammadov, who along with his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, and officials of AGP also attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Chamber of Ac­counts of Azerbaijan (CAA), Vugar Gulmammadov, briefed the Pres­ident about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed be­tween the Supreme Audit Institu­tion of Azerbaijan, CAA, and the Supreme Audit Institution of Paki­stan, AGP, for peer reviews of pub­lic accounts.

He said that the MoU would help deepen friendly relations between the two countries.

The President lauded the sign­ing of the Memorandum of Under­standing between AGP and CAA, saying that it would increase co­operation between two countries in the field of Public Sector Au­diting. He added that cooperation between CAA and AGP would be mutually beneficial for both the countries. He also appreciated AGP’s role in carrying out peer re­views of the Supreme Audit Insti­tution (SAI) of Azerbaijan.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that Pakistan ac­corded special importance to its relations with Azerbaijan, which were based on common faith, shared history, and people-to-peo­ple contacts.

He stated that promoting cul­tural exchanges and strengthen­ing cooperation in the cultural and economic fields was vital for fos­tering understanding and mutu­ally beneficial development be­tween the two brotherly nations. He termed the cooperation be­tween Pakistan and Azerbaijan “pivotal for promoting peace, sta­bility, development in the region”.

The President also felicitated President Ilham Aliyev of Azer­baijan on his re-election in the Presidential elections held on 7th February 2024 and hoped that the bilateral relations be­tween Pakistan and Azerbaijan would be further strengthened during his tenure.