ANF recovers 776 kg drugs in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while con­ducting six operations across the country managed to recover 776 kg drugs and ar­rested seven accused, said an ANF Head­quarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that 994 grams hashish was re­covered from the possession of a passen­ger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.

20.5 kg Xanax tablets, 26 kg Rivotril, 49.8 kg William, 344 kg Tramadol tablets were recovered from Karachi and an ac­cused was arrested. In third operation, 216 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of five accused arrested from Faisalabad Road, Okara. 63 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber. In fifth operation, 49 kg heroin was recov­ered near Western Bypass Quetta and in sixth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from Khanna Kasur Road area in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrest­ed accused and further investigations are under process.