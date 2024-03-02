Army, Wapda, KP win 18th National Women’s Baseball openers

LAHORE - The women’s baseball teams of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa won their respective matches on the opening day of the 18th National Women’s Baseball Championship 2024 here at FC College. Apart from four provinc­es, teams from Islamabad, Army, Wapda, Police and HEC are participating in the championship. Paki­stan Army is defending the title. On the occasion of the inauguration of the championship, Moazzam Khan, Executive Director PFB, was the chief guest. PFB Secretary Fakhar Shah along with other of­ficials welcomed the chief guest. In the first match, KP defeated Police by 16- 6, in the second match, Wapda defeated Islam­abad 16-1 and in the third match, Army defeated Punjab by 17-0. Two matches will be played to­day (Saturday).