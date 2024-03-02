ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in four cases

Imran Khan asked to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to secure bail.
LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in four cases related to May 9 violence and others. The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions of the PTI founder and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The counsel for the PTI founder had requested the court to confirm the bail of his client in the cases, during the proceedings. However, Special Prosecutor Rana Shakil argued that the PTI founder was the main accused in May-9 cases. While referring to statements of various witnesses, he claimed that the PTI founder incited workers to treason and arson before his arrest.
Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in three cases of May-9 violence till March 7. The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station.
Earlier, on August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of PTI founder over his non-appearance in the cases due to his conviction in Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg, during May 9 riots. The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief. ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and allowed the petition on conclusion of arguments by the parties. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others on charges of torching police vehicles during the May-9 riots. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to 16 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of accused and allowed them on completion of arguments by the parties. Muhammad Danish, Farhan Ahmad, Mukhtar Khan, Saqib Munir, Mian Abdul Rehman, Hassan Ijaz, Yasir Abbas, Muhammad Kashif, Mian Bilal, Suleman Ilyas, Adnan Ashraf, Muhammad Shan, Raheemullah, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman and Muhammad Rayan were included among the accused who were granted bail. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps’ commander Lahore, during May-9 riots.