British HC wants to introduce UK’s commercial buyers to Pakistani market: Fabian Hartwell

B2B contacts imperative for enhancing bilateral relations, says Kashif Anwar
LAHORE - A 40-member strong UK delegation visited LCCI on Friday and had B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. Regional Trade & Development Advisor, British High Commission, Islamabad Fabian Hartwell was heading the delegation. LCCI President Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delegation and presented the address of welcome. President Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Nasir Awan, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, former President Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.
Head of UK delegation said that British High Commission wants to introduce UK’s commercial buyers to Pakistani market to promote the mutual trade. Fabian Hartwell said that as a trade development advisor, his mandate is to develop trade and help Pakistan to grow its export to UK and to other countries. He said that trade is the only tool which can be used to eradicate poverty, create jobs and better the image of the country. He said that one of the purposes of our visit to this beautiful country is to find cheap quality products which can be exported to UK. We are very hopeful that this visit will enhance the bilateral trade between Pakistan and UK besides successfully changing the perception of Pakistan.
Fabian Hartwell also provided a few hand books, having the information regarding setting up the business and doing business with UK, and requested to place these on the LCCI website for the information of members. He said that Special Investment Facilitation Council is good opportunity and we continue to work to lobby with senior members of SIFC, new government and the private sector. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that being the premier business support organization of the country, LCCI has always accorded great importance in cementing good working relations with the private sector in United Kingdom. He said that business to business contacts are imperative for enhancing bilateral relations.
He said that United Kingdom has been one of the major trading partners of Pakistan and is currently the third largest export market for Pakistani products. The LCCI president mentioned that Pakistan’s exports to UK are dominated heavily by textiles. He said that the bilateral trade volume which currently stands around 2.6 billion dollars should be taken to at least 10 billion dollars. In this connection, the delegates who belong to diverse sectors like textiles, handicrafts, agri-food and home décor, can play an important role.
Kashif Anwar said that in textiles, Pakistan is renowned for its high-quality fabrics, including cotton, silk, and wool, as well as its expertise in textile manufacturing and garment production. He said that handicrafts is an area where Pakistan excels, with a rich cultural heritage and skilled artisans producing exquisite handcrafted goods ranging from intricate pottery and ceramics to woodwork and metalwork. He said that in agri-food, Pakistan offers a range of agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, spices, and rice etc., known for their freshness, flavor and quality. Home décor is another promising sector with a wide range of products such as rugs, carpets and furniture that showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. “The honorable delegates must be aware of the fact that even after Brexit, the United Kingdom has given us the same level of market access, as under the GSP plus scheme of the European Union. It is high time that private sectors of both Pakistan and UK take a proactive approach to utilize this arrangement for enhancing trade and economic relations”, LCCI President added.
He said that Pakistan is bestowed with such a beautiful and diverse landscape. It has numerous cultural heritage sites and ancient sites of several old civilizations. Pakistan also has tremendous potential for every kind of tourism ranging from religious to recreational and adventure tourism. He drew the attention of foreign guests towards joint projects to exploit the untapped potential of Tourism in our country. Kashif Anwar quoted that IT Freelancers from Pakistan and UK are growing at a healthy rate. IT can be another area where both countries can collaborate with each other mutual benefits. We are equally keen to develop strong working relations with Greater Birmingham Global Chamber of Commerce and Bradford Chamber of Commerce in order to materialize these objectives.