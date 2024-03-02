Clashes and compromises

The longstanding strained relations between India and Pakistan have fuelled regional tensions for decades, drawing global attention. The nations have engaged in wars, resulting in substantial political, economic, and social costs, leading to significant human suffering.
These two countries have a history marked by unsuccessful attempts at achieving peace. The Bhutto-Swaram talks in the early ‘60s, secretary-level discussions in the ‘90s, the Eight-item agenda, and the Lahore Summit of February 1999 all represented significant efforts, yet none resulted in a substantial breakthrough.
While both sides have made efforts to strengthen ties, there have also been setbacks. As tensions became increasingly commonplace, the 2008 terrorist attack in India reverted both nations to their customary confrontational stance.
Amidst peace dialogues aimed at normalising tensions, the 2019 Pulwama attack in India led to increased tensions and the cancellation of planned talks between the two countries. On August 5, 2019, the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, removing special status from Jammu and Kashmir, including autonomy. This controversial decision further aggravated relations, prompting people in Pakistan to observe August 5th as a “Black Day.”
Despite India’s moves to complicate the relationship, the Pakistan government left no stone unturned in normalising ties. The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor in the Narowal district of Punjab, providing visa-free access to the Indian Sikh community, marked a positive initiative to soften ties between the two countries.
A few years ago, Indian warplanes breached Pakistani airspace, conducting airstrikes on a target within the country. In retaliation, the Pakistan Air Force shot down two fighter jets and captured one pilot. Subsequently, diplomatic efforts of Islamabad led to the release of the captured Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture, contributing to de-escalation.
Similarly, the Indian government should prioritise regional peace and stability by taking tangible steps to de-escalate tensions and build trust with Pakistan.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.