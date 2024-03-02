Class-IV employees’ team calls on KP CM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A 25-member delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association, District Dera, led by its President Karim Nawaz Ba­loch was called on the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Speaker House, Peshawar on Fri­day and discussed various issues being faced by the Association.

The delegation comprising the As­sociation’s provincial-level officials also offered condolences over the late Aminullah Khan Gandapur, father of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. The Chief Minister ex­pressed gratitude for the delegation’s visit and assured the delegation of the government’s full cooperation in ad­dressing the issues faced by govern­ment employees. The delegation also vowed to cooperate with the govern­ment to resolve the issues being faced by the employees.

The delegation comprised of Secre­tary General, Afser Khan Kheshgi, Pro­vincial Chairman of Health Department and Council, Muhammad Waris Khan, Provincial Patron in-chief Abdul Sat­tar Hoti, Provincial Secretary General of Education Department, Sher Nawaz Marwat, President of Mardan, Gul Mu­hammad Sangar, President of Now­shera, Syed Amjad Shah, President of the Museum Department, Munir Fida, Chairman of the Sports Department, Sanaullah Khan, District Vice President Dera and others.