CM Maryam announces establishment of digital database for population records

LAHORE - The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has tak­en a historic step by deciding to create a digital record of every neighborhood and population in Punjab for the first time.

This initiative, known as the Punjab Digital Database, aims to compile an accurate count of the entire popula­tion, including details such as number, location, contact in­formation, and addresses of vulnerable segments.

A 13-member techni­cal working group, headed by Maryam Aurangzeb, was formed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab. The group includes Bilal Azhar Ki­yani, a member of the party’s central economic team and member of the National As­sembly, along with senior of­ficials and statisticians.

The Punjab Digital Data Bank will serve as the founda­tion for planning education, health, and development ini­tiatives across the province, ensuring equitable resource distribution among all residents. It will also establish a transparent system for monitoring prog­ress on development projects and delivering financial assis­tance to beneficiaries directly.

The availability of accurate data and information will facil­itate economic policies and in­formed decision-making. The data bank will also support the social security of the elderly, widows, orphans, needy fami­lies, and students.

Moreover, the digital sys­tem will automatically register newborns in Punjab and col­lect information on individu­als who have settled in Pun­jab from other regions. This population data collection will aid in formulating both short-term and long-term policies.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab, the progress of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project was also re­viewed. Senior party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Au­rangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, and social welfare expert Dr. Amjad Saqib participated in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, various Provincial Secretaries, Chair­man PITB, CEOs PSPA, Urban Unit, and other officials.