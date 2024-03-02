CM Murad pays surprise visit to low-lying areas, New Secretariat

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah started his Friday morn­ing with surprise visits to check de­water machinery in the low-lying areas and the attendance of officers at the New Secretariat. The Sindh CM visited low-lying areas in dis­trict South, including underpasses, Khaliquzaman Road, Aiwan-e-Sadr Road, the road between Sindh Secre­tariat and High Court, II Chundrigar Road, and other areas.

During his visit, he noticed that in some areas, the machinery of the water board and other suc­tion machines were not installed. As a result, he directed Karachi commissioner to ensure that the machinery was deployed and to re­port back to him.

The CM paid a visit to the New Sec­retariat and was welcomed by the Chief Secretary (CS), Dr Fakhre Alam. During his tour, Murad Ali Shah no­ticed that some secretaries were ab­sent from their offices at 9:30am.

To ensure that the staff follows their example, the CM instructed the chief secretary to issue directives to the department’s secretaries to ar­rive on time at their offices.

SINDH CM FELICITATES NEWLY ELECTED NA SPEAKER

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the National As­sembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Friday. He also paid tributes to the outgoing NA Speaking Raja Pervez Ashraf.