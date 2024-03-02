Saturday, March 02, 2024
Commissioner visits, inspects rain-water drainage in Nawabshah city

Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Shaheed Benazirabad Divi­sion Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah visited different areas of Nawabshah city, inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements regarding the expected rains.

The commissioner while giving instructions to the of­ficers of the Municipal Corpo­ration Visited Quaid-i-Awam University, Mehran Colony and other drainage dispos­als and inspected the existing machinery.

The commissioner in­structed the officers of the Municipal Corporation for availability of machinery for the cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water should be ensured and the supply of generators and diesel should be ensured due to power outages.

He further said that all pos­sible measures should be taken to protect the life and property of the people. 

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind Axen, LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Mayor Municipal Corpora­tion Nawabshah Qazi Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Municipal Commissioner Nawabshah and other officers were in­spected the areas with the commissioner.

