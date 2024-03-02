Saturday, March 02, 2024
Court orders medical examination of journalist

Agencies
March 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A local court on Friday or­dered for medical examina­tion of Journalist Asad Ali Toor, who was currently in custody of Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA). Judi­cial Magistrate, Muhammad Shabbir heard the applica­tion seeking medical exam­ination of the said journal­ist. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client was observing hunger strike in custody of the FIA and prayed the court to shift him to the hospital. Howev­er, the FIA officials informed the court that the petition­er was healthy and not hav­ing any sort of strike. The court ordered for the med­ical check up of Asad Toor and dispose of the case.

Agencies

