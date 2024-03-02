Saturday, March 02, 2024
DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramazan

Agencies
March 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -   Deputy Commissioner Wa­sim Hamid Sindhu gave special cleanliness task to municipal committee ahead of holy month of Rama­zan. Administrator Azooba Azeem devised cleanliness plan for mosques and ba­zaars. The special cleanli­ness squad was constituted and launched drive to lift debris and waste through heavy machinery. The sur­roundings of the worship places would be thoroughly cleaned in view of Rama­dan. The administrator further said that sanitary staff was fully alert due to prediction of rains.

Agencies

