DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramazan

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Wa­sim Hamid Sindhu gave special cleanliness task to municipal committee ahead of holy month of Rama­zan. Administrator Azooba Azeem devised cleanliness plan for mosques and ba­zaars. The special cleanli­ness squad was constituted and launched drive to lift debris and waste through heavy machinery. The sur­roundings of the worship places would be thoroughly cleaned in view of Rama­dan. The administrator further said that sanitary staff was fully alert due to prediction of rains.