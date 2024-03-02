Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC urges removal of signboards ahead of forecasted heavy rains

Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has directed the relevant departments to take immediate action to remove heavy sign­boards and billboards from the city. According to a handout issued on Friday, a letter has also been written by the deputy commissioner to the con­cerned departments in this regard.

This action is deemed necessary as the meteo­rological department has forecasted heavy rains in Hyderabad, and in such circumstances, it is crucial to undertake the mentioned operation to prevent any untoward incidents. On the other hand, Dep­uty Commissioner Tariq Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Jamali visited various areas and pumping stations of Hyderabad and directed the concerned officers to assess the situation by visiting their re­spective areas and making every possible effort to immediately resolve any issues that arise so that the public can be saved from distress.

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024