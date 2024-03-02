DC urges removal of signboards ahead of forecasted heavy rains

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has directed the relevant departments to take immediate action to remove heavy sign­boards and billboards from the city. According to a handout issued on Friday, a letter has also been written by the deputy commissioner to the con­cerned departments in this regard.

This action is deemed necessary as the meteo­rological department has forecasted heavy rains in Hyderabad, and in such circumstances, it is crucial to undertake the mentioned operation to prevent any untoward incidents. On the other hand, Dep­uty Commissioner Tariq Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Jamali visited various areas and pumping stations of Hyderabad and directed the concerned officers to assess the situation by visiting their re­spective areas and making every possible effort to immediately resolve any issues that arise so that the public can be saved from distress.