Saturday, March 02, 2024
Depreciating currency

March 02, 2024
Like many other countries, Pak­istan must deal with the com­plex issues brought on by a weak­ening currency. A decline in the value of the Pakistani Rupee may cause import prices to soar, im­pacting several economic sectors. Since the nation imports many ne­cessities like consumer goods, ma­chinery, and oil, a declining curren­cy may result in increased costs for these imports. This can subse­quently lead to inflationary pres­sures, which can affect citizens’ cost of living and present difficul­ties for companies trying to keep their prices competitive. Pakistani policymakers frequently have to put policies into place that strike a compromise between the ne­cessity of promoting sustainable growth and economic stability to address these problems.

Furthermore, the country’s trade dynamics may be impacted by the Pakistani Rupee’s decline. A weak­er currency increases the cost of re­paying foreign debt, even though it might make exports more competi­tive. Pakistan might find it more dif­ficult to draw in foreign investment if prospective buyers believe there are more risks involved with a vol­atile currency. In response, the gov­ernment might put fiscal policies or interest rate adjustments into effect in an effort to stabilize the value of the currency. To navigate these eco­nomic complexities and steer Paki­stan toward resilience and growth in the face of currency challeng­es, a nuanced approach combining domestic policies with global eco­nomic considerations is necessary.

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

EEMAN FAROOQ,

Karachi.

