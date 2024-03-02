Dozens arrested at farmers’ protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris

PARIS - French police said Fri­day they had arrested 66 people at a farmers’ protest on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris that blocked traffic dur­ing the morning rush hour. Using tractors and bales of hay, farmers briefly brought traffic to a halt on the famed ave­nue near the Arc de Tri­omphe monument, only a short distance from President Emmanuel Macron’s office, the Ely­see. The protesters, who held up banners on the avenue, said their ac­tion was aimed “at sav­ing French agriculture”.

Farmers across Eu­rope have been protest­ing for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmen­tal rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the Eu­ropean Union and low incomes. Farmer Axel Masson said about 100 of his peers had gath­ered at the arterial roundabout from 3:00 am (0200 GMT) “in a peaceful and law-abid­ing manner”.