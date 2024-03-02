‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ launched across Punjab

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority, in collaboration with the School Education Department and Special Education Department, Friday launched a province-wide ‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ in private and public schools to promote nutritious eating habits from childhood. In this connection, the inaugural ceremony was organised at the Government Boys High School in Kareem Block and the Government Central High School for The Deaf in Gulberg. The programme was attended by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Secretary School Education Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Additional Secretary School Saba Adil, Additional Secretary Special Education Khadija-tul-Kubra, Special Education DG Amna Munir and Additional Director Generals of PFA.

The ‘Eat Safe Kids Campaign’ consisted of various interactive activities, workshops, and educational materials to engage children and make learning about healthy eating fun. Children will learn about the importance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in their diet. They’ll also get to know about the harmful effects of excessive sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

Addressing the participants, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the campaign aimed to educate school-going children about making healthy food choices and to instil healthy eating habits in children from an early age, as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. By teaching them about the benefits of nutritious food, we can help them develop a strong foundation for a healthy lifestyle, he said. He urged that school-going children are in dire need of good nutritious food for physical development along with studies. He said that children’s height and weight increase in time only by eating vitamin-rich food. He added that the use of vitamins D and C, calcium, zinc and potassium improves the health of children.

Muhammad Asim said that parents should ensure the consumption of apples, pomegranates, carrots, chickpeas and green leaves vegetables in the diet of children. He said that the nutritional needs of children vary depending on their growth and physical activity. Moreover, he said that a separate nutritional plan will be arranged for special children. Along with school education, a special program has been created for children with special education because this program has also been introduced in more than 300 special education schools. He emphasized parents and teachers to encourage kids to make nutritious food choices and help them develop habits that will stay with them for a lifetime. Secretary School Muhammad Ahsan Waheed said that it’s incredible that the Punjab Food Authority is taking this initiative to empower children with knowledge about making smart food choices.