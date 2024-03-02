The Ministry of Finance’s announcement foreshadowing a po­tential decline in inflation sparks a glimmer of hope amidst Pakistan’s economic turmoil. After a seemingly endless hike in prices in the nation, this is a sliver of optimism amidst the re­lentless storm of challenges. The anticipation of inflation dipping to 23.5-24.5 per cent in March, coupled with a decrease in perishable item prices, offers a much-needed respite to consumers grappling with the relentless surge in living costs.

Inflation has been a thorn in the side of every Pakistani, especially the lower class, for far too long. The Ministry’s acknowledgment of decreasing perishable item prices could not have come at a better time. With the cost of living skyrocketing, any relief, no matter how slight, is a welcome reprieve. Families struggling to put food on the table will finally catch a breath, even if this is temporary.

But due to its temporary nature, we cannot get carried away with this momentary relief. Sustaining this downward trend demands more than just optimism, it requires concrete action. While improved crops and supply conditions play a role, they are merely band aids on a gaping wound. Structural reforms and robust policy measures are the need of the hour. Investing in agriculture infrastructure, promot­ing sustainable farming practices, and streamlining supply chains are imperatives if we are serious about tackling inflation head-on.

As Pakistan tiptoes through reforms under the IMF Standby Ar­rangement, managing inflation is not just another box to tick, it is the linchpin holding our economic stability together. The re­cent Consumer Price Index figures and the State Bank of Paki­stan’s stubborn key rate at 22 per cent serve as stark reminders of the gravity of our situation. For the time being, our economic resurgence is the number one priority, and we cannot afford to play fast and loose with inflation

For a huge chunk of our population, our inflation rates can mean the difference between putting food on the table or going hungry. It is also the measure of our economic resilience and the litmus test for our pol­icymakers’ competence. Keeping that in mind, we must move towards meaningful reforms, and reclaim control of our economic destiny.