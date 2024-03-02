ETPB starts crackdown against illegal occupants of land

LAHORE - The Evacuee Trust Property Board conducted a crackdown against illegal occupants of land across the country. Secretary Board Farid Iqbal says that on the special instructions of Chairman Board Arshad Farid Khan, 5332 acres, 5 kanals and 4 marla land worth 29274 million rupees have been recovered through a nationwide operation, and the due amount of 835.998 million rupees has also been collected from the defaulters. According to the PRO ETPB In the beginning of this year, property worth more than 2274 million was recovered in Pakpattan district, Multan zone. Possession of various valuable properties in Lahore and Rawalpindi zone. Similarly, operation is going on in NankanaDistrict. The Secretary Board further informed that legal action is being taken against illegal occupants and defaulters. Efforts are being made to increase the income of the Trust Board and improve its performance. And in this regard, there is full cooperation of the board members including Hindu and Sikh leaders.