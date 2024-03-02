Saturday, March 02, 2024
Fawad Ch denies allegations in Fraud Case

Ali Hamza
3:18 PM | March 02, 2024
In a significant development, former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Fawad Chaudhry attended the hearing at the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad today, presided over by Judge Dr. Sohail Thaiem.

The case in question pertains to a Fraud Case registered against him at P.S. Abpara, Islamabad, on August 22nd, 2023.

Chaudhry vehemently argued before the judge, dismissing the charges as frivolous. He asserted, "This is a baseless case, and I don't even know the complainant. I've never met him, and he hasn't appeared in court since the FIR was registered."

In an informal conversation with the media, Fawad Chaudhry shared his views on the political landscape, praising Imran Khan's nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai for the presidency. He anticipated a response from Nawaz Sharif and drew parallels with Benazir Bhutto's legislation on Form 45, emphasizing that Imran Khan's push for transparency has put the Election Commission of Pakistan on edge.

Pakistan: X blockade 'red flag' for investors, creates gap for disinformation, say experts

Chaudhry also commented on the Pindi Dadan Khan - Lillah dual carriage way, highlighting its doubled cost since a NAB case he referred to as "bogus."

During the proceedings, Advocate Qaidar Imam, Chaudhry's lawyer, filed an application requesting that his client not be brought to court in handcuffs. Imam argued that the concept of handcuffing a prisoner is not present in the Pakistan Penal Code or CrPC, citing a judgment by Justice Athar Minallah, who deemed parading an accused in handcuffs as undignified. The court has reserved its judgment on the application.

The hearing on the fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry, accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 million for facilitating a government job, has been adjourned until March 18th.

