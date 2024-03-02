First-ever Research Arena 2024 kicks off at Sargodha University

SARGODHA - A week-long activity of the first-ev­er Research Arena 2024 kicked off at University of Sargodha, here on Friday. Prof. Dr. Ziaul Qayyum, Ex­ecutive Director Higher Education Commission Islamabad, along with Vice-Chancellor University of Sar­godha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, inau­gurated the event.

Prof. Dr. Ziaul Qayyum commend­ed the university for spearheading the innovative initiative in the re­search arena by providing a platform for collaborative research and inter­disciplinary dialogues. This forum has the potential to redefine the role of educational institutions in our society, he explained. He said that such events change the learning and teaching patterns which increase the potential of education. In this rapidly evolving digital age, our educational system must embrace technological advancements, he added.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah high­lighted the pivotal role of education­al institutions in shaping the future leaders, stressing that investment in education is paramount for socio­economic development and national progress. He emphasized the need for a holistic approach to education, integrating academic excellence with practical skills to equip students for the challenges of the modern world.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the University of Sargodha is the only edu­cational institution in Pakistan that is providing the best research platform of its kind by conducting Research Arena 2024. On the first day of the Re­search Arena, 4th International Con­ference on Educational Sciences and Research, Research Expo-2024, Inter­national Art Expo, CEO Forum and ac­tivities consisting of civic engagement get started. The opening ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Ba­hauddin Zakariya University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancel­lor Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Rector COM­SATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Vice-chancellor Univer­sity of Education Lahore Dr. Munawar sultana. Pro Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yassin, Prof .Dr. Ri­fat UN Nissa chairman Institution of Education University of Sargodha, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Manager COMSTECH Islamabad Anjum Murtaza EX vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof.Dr. Riazul Haq Triq, and base commander Sar­godha Hassan Faisal Sultan.