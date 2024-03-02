Four new sectors added by traffic police

LAHORE - Lahore Traffic Police has established four new sectors Mughalpura, Shalamar, Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town for improved traffic management, while additional personnel assigned for Defense Phase 5, 6, 7, 8, Bedian Road and Barki Road. It was decided in a meeting of department to discuss traffic management strategies, chaired by Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar, attended by SP Traffic Cantt Suhail Fazil, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Malik Akram. The meeting reviewed overall traffic situation of provincial capital and CTO ordered the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards traffic violations, targeting vehicles without licenses, helmets, wrong-way driving and those emitting smoke. She also directed for strict action against underage drivers and motorcyclists and also underscored biometric attendance for traffic wardens and enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras mandated for effective monitoring.