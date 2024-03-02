Gandapur’s speech as CM lacks essence of public welfare: PML-N leader

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman, Ikhtiar Wali, expressed disappointment on Friday as he highlighted that the newly-elected Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, failed to address the development of the province in his inaugural speech.
In his reaction to the KP CM’s address in the House, Wali deplored the oversight, emphasizing that the new Chief Minister neglected the welfare of the 40 million people residing in the province.
He expressed a wish that the CM had used the opportunity to announce measures to expose alleged corruption in projects such as KP Sehat Card, BRT, Malam Jabba, Billion Trees, and school furniture. Wali stressed the importance of preventing attacks on state institutions through any means, asserting that nobody should be allowed to undermine these crucial entities.
OPPOSITION LEADER GREETS NEW KP CM, SPEAKER, DY SPEAKER
Leader of Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah, extended congratulations to the recently elected provincial assembly speaker, Babar Saleem Swati, deputy speaker Suraiya Bibi, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Pledging full support, he emphasized the adherence to Pakhtun tradition, constitution, and law in running the affairs of the House.
Expressing concern over the recent incident in the assembly, Ibadullah deplored the abuse and humiliation faced by a female member, condemning the act of throwing shoes and bottles.
The interruption by PTI supporters in the gallery prompted a warning from the speaker, urging patience during proceedings.
Addressing the assembly, the opposition leader highlighted the historical victimization faced by political parties in Pakistan’s electoral history. Ibadullah assured full cooperation with the provincial government for the betterment of the region, advocating united measures to provide relief to those affected by disasters.
Moreover, he called for collective responsibility beyond political affiliations, emphasizing the need to work jointly for the province’s improvement. Ibadullah pledged support for the government’s efforts to fulfill promises made to the people of tribal districts, urging the youth not to be misled and to contribute to the province’s betterment.