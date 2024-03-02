Gandapur’s speech as CM lacks essence of public welfare: PML-N leader

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman, Ikhtiar Wali, expressed disap­pointment on Friday as he high­lighted that the newly-elected Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gan­dapur, failed to address the de­velopment of the province in his inaugural speech.

In his reaction to the KP CM’s address in the House, Wali de­plored the oversight, emphasiz­ing that the new Chief Minister neglected the welfare of the 40 million people residing in the province.

He expressed a wish that the CM had used the oppor­tunity to announce measures to expose alleged corrup­tion in projects such as KP Sehat Card, BRT, Malam Jab­ba, Billion Trees, and school furniture. Wali stressed the importance of preventing at­tacks on state institutions through any means, assert­ing that nobody should be allowed to undermine these crucial entities.

OPPOSITION LEADER GREETS NEW KP CM, SPEAKER, DY SPEAKER

Leader of Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly, Ibadullah, extended con­gratulations to the recent­ly elected provincial assembly speaker, Babar Saleem Swati, deputy speaker Suraiya Bibi, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Pledging full sup­port, he emphasized the adher­ence to Pakhtun tradition, con­stitution, and law in running the affairs of the House.

Expressing concern over the recent incident in the assembly, Ibadullah deplored the abuse and humiliation faced by a fe­male member, condemning the act of throwing shoes and bot­tles.

The interruption by PTI sup­porters in the gallery prompt­ed a warning from the speaker, urging patience during proceed­ings.

Addressing the assembly, the opposition leader highlight­ed the historical victimiza­tion faced by political parties in Pakistan’s electoral history. Ibadullah assured full coopera­tion with the provincial govern­ment for the betterment of the region, advocating united meas­ures to provide relief to those affected by disasters.

Moreover, he called for col­lective responsibility beyond political affiliations, emphasiz­ing the need to work jointly for the province’s improvement. Ibadullah pledged support for the government’s efforts to fulfill promises made to the people of tribal districts, urg­ing the youth not to be misled and to contribute to the prov­ince’s betterment.