Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gandapur’s speech as CM lacks essence of public welfare: PML-N leader

APP
March 02, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman, Ikhtiar Wali, expressed disap­pointment on Friday as he high­lighted that the newly-elected Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gan­dapur, failed to address the de­velopment of the province in his inaugural speech.

In his reaction to the KP CM’s address in the House, Wali de­plored the oversight, emphasiz­ing that the new Chief Minister neglected the welfare of the 40 million people residing in the province. 

He expressed a wish that the CM had used the oppor­tunity to announce measures to expose alleged corrup­tion in projects such as KP Sehat Card, BRT, Malam Jab­ba, Billion Trees, and school furniture. Wali stressed the importance of preventing at­tacks on state institutions through any means, assert­ing that nobody should be allowed to undermine these crucial entities.

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

OPPOSITION LEADER GREETS NEW KP CM, SPEAKER, DY SPEAKER

Leader of Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly, Ibadullah, extended con­gratulations to the recent­ly elected provincial assembly speaker, Babar Saleem Swati, deputy speaker Suraiya Bibi, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Pledging full sup­port, he emphasized the adher­ence to Pakhtun tradition, con­stitution, and law in running the affairs of the House.

Expressing concern over the recent incident in the assembly, Ibadullah deplored the abuse and humiliation faced by a fe­male member, condemning the act of throwing shoes and bot­tles. 

The interruption by PTI sup­porters in the gallery prompt­ed a warning from the speaker, urging patience during proceed­ings.

Addressing the assembly, the opposition leader highlight­ed the historical victimiza­tion faced by political parties in Pakistan’s electoral history. Ibadullah assured full coopera­tion with the provincial govern­ment for the betterment of the region, advocating united meas­ures to provide relief to those affected by disasters.

Pakistan’s pearls and precious stones see 47% increase in China’s market

Moreover, he called for col­lective responsibility beyond political affiliations, emphasiz­ing the need to work jointly for the province’s improvement. Ibadullah pledged support for the government’s efforts to fulfill promises made to the people of tribal districts, urg­ing the youth not to be misled and to contribute to the prov­ince’s betterment.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024